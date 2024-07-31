'Anarchists' tried to create Sri Lanka-type mayhem & topple government: PM Hasina tells Indian envoy

Dhaka, Jul 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told the Indian High Commissioner here that the "anarchists" tried to create Sri Lanka-type mayhem in Bangladesh during the recent quota reform movement and they tried to topple her government.

Bangladesh recently witnessed violent clashes between the police and mostly student protesters demanding an end to a controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971.

"Actually, they (the anarchists) planned to create Sri Lanka-type violence and oust the government," Hasina said when Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Sri Lanka was hit by an unprecedented economic crisis in 2022 when inflation skyrocketed as foreign reserves dwindled and the country ran short of fuel, food and medicines. The economic turmoil led to months of public protests that eventually toppled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government.

Earlier in the day, Hasina said her government has sought cooperation from the United Nations and other international organisations to conduct a proper investigation into the recent nationwide violence during the anti-quota agitation to punish the real culprits involved in the attacks.

"We're seeking UN and other international organisations' cooperation for a fair and proper investigation into the matter," Hasina said at a public event, adding that the people involved in the violence must be brought to justice.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed the reporters after the meeting between Hasina and Verma.

Hasina, who was re-elected for a record fourth term in January this year, said the recent movement on quota reform was not a normal movement at all, rather at one stage, it turned into almost a terrorist-like attack.

"It (recent mayhem) was not a (normal) movement at all. At one stage, it turned into almost a terrorist-like attack," she was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency.

The unrest in mid-July killed at least 150 people, injured several thousand people and major government installations damaged.

The protests subsided after the apex Appellate Division of unitary Bangladesh’s Supreme Court on July 21 ordered a massive quota reform, keeping only seven per cent of reserve posts instead of the existing 56 per cent.

The government subsequently issued a Gazette notification in line with the order saying 93 per cent of jobs would be open to candidates on merit.

India had described the violent protests in Bangladesh as an "internal" matter of the country.

While talking about the bilateral ties with the neighbouring countries, Hasina said that the doors of Bangladesh are open for strengthening connectivity among Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Bhutan.

The Indian High Commissioner also expressed condolence for the loss of lives and properties during the protests.

He welcomed the steady restoration of normalcy and gradual resumption of economic activities in Bangladesh, the report said.

Verma said that India, as the closest neighbour, always gives support to the Bangladesh government and its people for the vision of a progressive and prosperous Bangladesh.

The successful visit of Prime Minister Hasina to India achieved substantial outcomes which consolidated the past achievements and created a blueprint for future cooperation, he added.

"And based on the two countries' national development visions, Vision 2041 for Bangladesh and Vision 2047 for India, both countries entered into a new era of cooperation," the Indian envoy said.

He said there will be cooperation in the fields of digitalisation, green, joint development of satellites and other new areas of cooperation like the blue economy, oceanography and fintech.

"That means future-oriented partnership based on our people-shared aspirations for the future," he added.

The Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present during the meeting. PTI AKJ AKJ