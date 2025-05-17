Ancient Buddha sculptures, Sinhala comic books exhibited by Indian mission in Sri Lanka on Vesak

Colombo, May 17 (PTI) The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka organised a special exhibition at a Colombo temple on Vesak featuring ancient Buddha sculptures and Sinhala translations of comic books describing Jataka Tales.

The initiative reaffirms the deep-rooted civilizational ties and enduring cultural bond that unites India and Sri Lanka through the timeless teachings of the Lord Buddha, said a statement from the Indian High Commission here.

Sri Lankan Ministers, Deputy Ministers, MPs and dignitaries attended the event titled ‘Dhamma Rupa’ as part of the Buddha Rashmi National Vesak Festival, the Indian High Commission posted on X on Saturday.

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya accompanied by High Commissioner of India Santosh Jha inaugurated the exhibition at Seemamalakaya, Gangaramaya Temple on May 12.

The exhibition was organised in collaboration with Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Colombo; Bihar Museum, Patna; the Prime Minister's Office, and the Gangaramaya Temple.

Marking the occasion, the High Commission of India also distributed copies of the Sinhala translations of five Amar Chitra Katha comic books based on Jataka Tales to visiting children during the five-day event.

Commemorating the spirit of Metta and Karuna that underpins Vesak, High Commission of India also arranged a Vesak Dansala at the Bauddhaloka Vesak Festival in the heart of Colombo. It was organised by the All Ceylon Buddhist Congress (ACBC), the statement from the High Commission said.

A Jaipur Foot registration camp by Shree Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) was also set up at the venue.

The ‘Dhamma Rupa’ Exhibition celebrates India’s rich Buddhist sculptural legacy and presents rare photographic displays of iconic Buddha sculptures dating from the 1st century BCE to the 11th century CE.

It showcases striking images of ancient Buddha sculptures excavated from various regions of India, now housed in the Bihar Museum.