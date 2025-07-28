Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu discusses urban housing plans with Singapore officials

Singapore, Jul 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday met officials from Singapore’s housing and urban redevelopment agencies and the World Bank to explore potential collaboration in his state's upcoming urban housing projects, especially in Amaravati.

The chief minister is in Singapore for a five-day visit.

On his second day here, Naidu met with senior officials from the Housing Development Board (HDB), the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), the Singapore Corporation Enterprise, and the World Bank, according to a press release.

"Discussions focused on potential collaboration in Andhra Pradesh’s upcoming urban housing projects, particularly in Amaravati," it said.

He also invited the HDB to participate as a development partner and shared Andhra Pradesh’s urban vision, strategic goals, and ongoing initiatives. Naidu visited the Bidadari Housing Project, a development that houses over 10,000 families, and praised its thoughtful integration of nature, heritage, and community living, calling it a powerful example for cities across the world.

He said that Andhra Pradesh's capital Amravati is being built with a vision that blends modern infrastructure with bold, future-oriented thinking, according to the press release.

He noted that the Singapore government had already provided the master plan for Amaravati and that the World Bank is now also a key development partner.

The chief minister also held discussions on building quality, affordable housing in urban and semi-urban areas of Andhra Pradesh, it said. PTI GS GRS GRS GRS