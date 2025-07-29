Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu invites Singapore entrepreneurs to invest in state

Singapore, Jul 29 (PT) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has invited Singapore-based investors and entrepreneurs to participate in India's development drive and listed a wide range of projects planned and being implemented in his state.

Addressing investors at the "Andhra Pradesh – Singapore Business Forum and Partnership Summit Roadshow" on Monday, he highlighted a wide range of opportunities in the ongoing development of infrastructure such as ports and airports, and the creation of Quantum Valley in Amravati.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh would contribute 160 GW of green energy to India’s target of 500 GW of green and clean energy by 2030. Addressing over 500 investors on the second day of his visit to the city state, the chief minister said an Arcelor Mittal steel plant and a Google operation bentre are to be set up in Visakhapatnam.

He categorically listed out the development of industrial corridors that are being led by Indian conglomerates, including Tata Group’s Ratan Tata Innovation Hub.

"I am requesting Singapore entrepreneurs to participate in the development. We need more investments, and we need more and more entrepreneurs. We need your support for the development, and India is the best and a safe place for investment," remarked Naidu.

At the event, he spoke widely about deep tech, electronics, semiconductors, green hydrogen, logistics, ports, airports, inland waterways, pharma, biotechnology and tourism.

Omar Shazad, Group CEO of Singapore-based engineering company Meinhardt, which has over 100 projects in India, said, "The chief minister's presentation at the roadshow was incredibly inspiring." "There are a lot of opportunities for Singapore businesses to participate both in the infrastructure space and also the adjacent real estate development, industrial, as well as data centre," Omar told PTI.

He noted that Naidu has clearly spelt out the different priorities and aspects that are going to come through in Amaravati, the futuristic city in Andhra Pradesh that the chief minister is ambitiously working on and is designed to mirror Singapore’s urban and industrial development programmes. PTI GS NSD NSD