Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu talks business with global firms in Singapore

Singapore, Jul 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday discussed potential partnerships and investment opportunities with representatives of major industrial companies in Singapore.

Naidu met with representatives of Keppel Corporation, Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) and Wilmar Oleochemicals & Biofuels on the third day of his visit to the city-state.

He discussed collaboration on projects in the IT, commerce, and housing sectors in Visakhapatnam during his meeting with Lim Yong Wei, Executive Director of Keppel Corporation, a Singapore-based globally recognised company in the fields of urban development.

Naidu also met with the Chief Investment Officer of GIC, Bryan Yeo, and discussed opportunities for investment in Amaravati’s development, the real estate and industrial sectors, and infrastructure across the state.

He assured that the Andhra government is ready to provide a conducive environment for GIC to invest in sectors like healthcare, education, urban planning, and civic infrastructure.

He covered potential investment opportunities in food processing, edible oils, and agri-infrastructure sectors in his meeting with Rahul Kale, Group Head, Wilmar Oleochemicals & Biofuels.

Naidu proposed collaboration in food processing to help create a value-based market for farmers. Wilmar expressed interest in providing the necessary technology for this initiative.