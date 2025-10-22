Annabelle Wallis to feature in 'Pedro Pan'

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (PTI) English actor Annabelle Wallis has joined the cast of the Richie Adams upcoming historical thriller "Pedro Pan".

Set in the aftermath of Fidel Castro’s Cuban revolution, "Pedro Pan" is the retelling of one of the largest child rescue missions in modern history.

The film will follow a Cuban socialite, an English schoolteacher, and an Irish Catholic priest in Miami who helped 14,000 children escape communist indoctrination to begin new lives in America while also tackling Castro’s secret police at every turn, as per the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

According to the outlet, Wallis will feature as Ms. Penny Powers, a British diplomat who took part in the Kindertransport during the second world war and later became essential in Operation Pedro Pan.

The film also stars Nestor Carbonell, Allen Leech, Danny Pino, Paz Vega and Andy Garcia, and begins production in Mexico in November.

Wallis is known for her roles in films like "The Mummy" and "Annabelle" and shows such as "Peaky Blinders" and "Star Trek: Discovery". She will also feature in other upcoming projects including "Mutiny" and "Mercy". PTI SMR SMR BK BK