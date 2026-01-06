Dhaka: A 40-year-old Hindu man, owner of a grocery shop, has been murdered after unidentified attackers struck him with a sharp weapon in Bangladesh's Narsingdi city, according to a local media report.

The incident took place on Monday night, hours after a Hindu businessman, who was also the acting editor of a newspaper, was fatally shot in the head by unidentified men in Jessore district of Bangladesh.

Moni Chakraborty was attacked and killed at Charsindhur Bazar in Palash Upazila around 11 pm on Monday, Bdnews 24 reported.

Palash Police Station chief (OC) Shahed Al Mamun said Moni was the son of Madan Thakur of Sadharchar Union in Shibpur Upazila.

Moni had been running a grocery shop at Charsindhur Bazar for a long time. He is the third Hindu businessman to be killed in recent weeks.

Police and local residents said Moni was returning home after closing his shop on Monday night when unidentified attackers struck him with a sharp, locally-made weapon. He collapsed on the spot, the report added.