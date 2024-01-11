Another Nepali national fighting for Russia dies in Ukraine conflict

Kathmandu, Jan 11 (PTI) A Nepali soldier serving in the Russian army has been killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Sonu Sunar, of Pyuthan Municipality, was killed two weeks ago while fighting in the ongoing war, according to Deputy Mayor of Pyuthan Municipality Devendra Brahma.

The family members of the deceased soldier were informed on Wednesday.

This marks the 11th casualty among Nepali nationals who were actively engaged in the conflict on the side of the Russian forces.

Advertisment

More than 200 Nepali youths have joined the Russian army, according to Foreign Ministry sources. The ministry has urged Nepalese nationals not to join the foreign army.

Nepal has also requested Russia not to recruit Nepalese nationals in its army and send them back home if any of its citizens is found to have joined the Russian army.

The foreign ministry has also requested Russia to disclose the total number of Nepalese currently serving in the Russian army and those injured in the war. It has also asked the Russian government to provide the information about their conditions. PTI SBP ZH ZH