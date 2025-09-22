Another poliovirus case detected in Pak’s Sindh, tally reaches 27

Islamabad, Sep 22 (PTI) Another poliovirus case was detected in Pakistan’s Sindh province on Monday, taking the country-wide infection tally to 27 this year amid efforts to eradicate the crippling disease.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, confirmed a polio case in Hyderabad district of Sindh province, according to an official statement.

“With this detection, the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 has reached 27 – including 18 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seven from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan,” it said.

Polio is a highly infectious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis and the only effective protection is through repeated doses of the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) for every child under the age of five during each campaign, along with the timely completion of all routine immunisations.

The National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication conducted a sub-national polio vaccination campaign in September across 88 districts of the country, including Hyderabad.

The campaign successfully reached approximately 21 million children under the age of five.

The next nationwide polio vaccination campaign of the year will be conducted from October 13 to 19, targeting approximately 45.4 million children for protection against polio.

More than 400,000 dedicated frontline polio workers will go door-to-door to ensure that every child is reached.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where poliovirus is still rampant.