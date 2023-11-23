Anti-Islamist Geert Wilders triumphs in Dutch elections, securing decisive victory

New Delhi: Anti-Islam populist leader Geert Wilders has emerged victorious in the Dutch general election, securing a commanding lead with 37 seats for his Freedom party (PVV) after a quarter-century in parliament.

With almost all votes tallied, Wilders' triumph has sent shockwaves through Dutch politics and is poised to reverberate across Europe.

In a defiant victory speech, Wilders declared, "The PVV can no longer be ignored. We will govern." However, to fulfil his aspiration of being a "prime minister for everyone," Wilders must now navigate the complexities of coalition-building, aiming for the crucial 76 seats out of the 150-seat parliament.

Wilders, capitalized on widespread frustration with migration issues, pledging to "close borders" while temporarily shelving his promise to ban the Quran. In his address, he maintained a combative tone, acknowledging the significant responsibility that comes with the electoral triumph.

Before the election, major parties had ruled out participating in a Wilders-led government due to his far-right policies, but the scale of his victory may prompt a reconsideration. The left-wing alliance, led by ex-EU commissioner Frans Timmermans, secured the second position with 25 seats but dismissed any collaboration with Wilders.

The centre-right liberal VVD, now under new leader Dilan Yesilgöz, claimed the third spot, while a novel party formed by whistleblower MP Pieter Omtzigt secured the fourth position. Wilders appealed to his political rivals to join forces, and despite initial reservations, both Yesilgöz and Omtzigt congratulated him.

The impact of Wilders' victory extends beyond national borders, drawing praise from nationalist and far-right leaders across Europe. Marine Le Pen, leader of the French National Rally, lauded the win, emphasizing the growing commitment to defending national identities.

Wilders' proposal for a "Nexit" referendum to leave the EU has stirred controversy, although he acknowledges the current lack of national inclination for such a move. During the campaign, he moderated his anti-Islam stance, focusing on pressing issues and successfully doubling his party's representation in parliament.

The election was marked by dissatisfaction with the previous government's collapse over asylum rules, providing Wilders with advantageous circumstances. Migration emerged as a pivotal theme, with Wilders vowing to address the challenges posed by a "tsunami of asylum and immigration," intensified by a housing shortage.

As the Netherlands stands at the crossroads of potential political realignment, the impact of Wilders' victory will undoubtedly shape the nation's trajectory and influence broader European dynamics.

