Anti-terrorism court sends Imran Khan's nephew to jail on judicial remand in May 9 riots case

Lahore, Aug 28 (PTI) Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s nephew Shershah Khan was on Thursday sent to jail on judicial remand by an anti-terrorism court in a case related to an attack on the house of a senior military officer in Lahore during the May 9, 2023, riots. The Lahore police arrested Shershah, son of Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan, outside his house on Friday. His brother Shahrez Khan, an international athlete, was also picked up by police in the same case the day before, and was handed over to police for an eight-day remand.

Shershah was produced before the Anti-Terrorism Court, Lahore, upon the completion of his five-day physical remand.

The prosecution sought a 30-day police remand of Shershah. The defence, however, pleaded before the court to discharge him from the case, as fabricated charges were framed against him 27 months after the incident.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill observed that there is no sufficient ground available for further police remand of the suspect and sent Shershah to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

The judge also ordered that Shershah be produced before the court on September 11 and directed the investigation officer to submit the chargesheet by then. Meanwhile, the counsel of Shershah filed his bail plea in the high court. Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan expressed their concerns over the arrest of Imran Khan's nephews, terming it a “political witch-hunt”.

Aleema Khan has been openly criticising the military establishment. Earlier, she told the media that Imran Khan has asked his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party members to hold Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir accountable if anything happens to him in jail. The 72-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases.

Shershah returned to Pakistan a few months ago after spending a year abroad in connection with business matters. His brother Shahrez graduated from Oxford University, and at present, he works as the regional head at Simba Global, a big linen supplier based in Australia and is also a triathlete.

Imran Khan's other nephew, Hassan Niazi, has been convicted by a military court in a case related to the May 9, 2023, riots for 10 years. Following the arrest of Imran Khan in May 2023, military and state buildings were attacked by his supporters. Hundreds of PTI workers and some leaders have been convicted for their involvement in the attacks. PTI MZ ZH ZH