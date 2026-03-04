Any leader chosen by Iranian regime target for elimination: Israeli Defence Minister

Jerusalem, Mar 4 (PTI) Defence Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday threatened that any leader appointed by the Iranian regime, who would continue to lead with the plans to destroy Israel, will be a target for elimination by the Jewish state.

Katz’s comments came on a day Iran is set to choose a Supreme Leader, the second time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The joint US-Israel strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday, prompting the Islamic nation to vow revenge on Sunday.

“Every leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue and lead the plan to destroy Israel, to threaten the United States and the free world and the countries of the region, and to suppress the Iranian people—will be an unequivocal target for elimination,” Katz said in a post on X.

“It does not matter what his name is or the place where he hides,” the Israeli defence minister stressed. “The Prime Minister and I have instructed the IDF to prepare and act by all means to carry out the mission as an integral part of the objectives of Operation ‘Lion's Roar’,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced that they have launched their 10th wave of strikes in Tehran on Wednesday morning.

“The Air Force has now begun a broad wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in Tehran,” the Israeli army said.

Katz said that Israel will “continue to act with full force, together with our American partners, to crush the regime's capabilities and create the conditions for the Iranian people to overthrow it and replace it.” PTI HM NPK NPK