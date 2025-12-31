Any violation of Pak's territorial integrity will be met with 'firm and decisive' response; Munir

Islamabad, Dec 31 (PTI) Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir on Wednesday said that any violation of Pakistan's territorial integrity, whether direct or indirect, will be met with a "firm and decisive" response.

Munir made the comments during an interaction with the participants of the 18th National Workshop on Balochistan at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, the army said in a statement.

"Any violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity, whether direct or indirect, will be met with a firm and decisive response,” he said, reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and stability.

He also alleged that "Indian-sponsored proxies continue to propagate violence and disrupt development in Balochistan." He, however, did not provide any evidence in support of his claim.

The army chief said that stern actions will be taken by the security forces to rid the province of terrorism and unrest. PTI SH ZH ZH