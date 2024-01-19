Arab countries develop plan to end Israel-Hamas conflict: Report

New Delhi: According to a report by the Financial Times, Arab nations are actively pursuing a plan to achieve a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

This initiative forms part of a broader strategy that might lead to normalized relations with Israel, conditional on Israel taking "irreversible" steps towards establishing a Palestinian state.

A high-ranking Arab official indicated to the Financial Times that the proposal, which could involve Saudi Arabia officially establishing ties with Israel, is expected to be presented within a few weeks.

The goal is to bring an end to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and to avert a larger crisis in the Middle East.

The plan has been discussed with both the United States and European governments. It includes provisions for Western nations to either officially recognise a Palestinian state or support full United Nations membership for the Palestinians.

The senior official emphasized the necessity of providing Palestinians with hope, stating that economic incentives or the removal of occupation symbols are insufficient.

The Financial Times adds that this initiative emerges as Israel confronts growing international pressure to halt its military actions in Gaza.

The United States is intensifying its diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation and to seek a more enduring resolution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the situation in Gaza as "gut-wrenching" and highlighted the need for a Palestinian state that meets the aspirations of its people and cooperates effectively with Israel.

When Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was asked about the possibility of recognizing Israel as part of a broader political agreement, he responded affirmatively.

He underscored that regional peace includes peace for Israel, contingent upon the establishment of a Palestinian state.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking in Davos, stated that the U.S. remains committed to securing an agreement leading to Saudi Arabia normalising relations with Israel as part of postwar plans, focusing on greater regional integration and stability.

Multiple Challenges

Achieving an agreement with Israel presents manifold challenges. Following an attack by Hamas on October 7, which resulted in significant casualties, Israeli officials have warned that the conflict in Gaza could last for months.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed opposition to working with the Palestinian Authority and has rejected the two-state solution.

The article said that Netanyahu, leading Israel's most right-wing government to date, has previously stated his pride in preventing the formation of a Palestinian state.

Saudi Arabia was moving towards establishing diplomatic relations with Israel before the October 7 attack, in exchange for a U.S. security pact and support for Saudi nuclear ambitions.

Discussions also included a Palestinian component, involving halting the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, increasing support for the Palestinian Authority, and establishing a pathway towards a two-state solution.

The Biden administration, a staunch supporter of Israel, has consistently advocated for a two-state solution as the only viable means to ensure Israel's security.

The article further added that Saudi Arabia's potential normalisation of relations with Israel could serve as a significant bargaining chip, given the kingdom's influence in the Sunni Muslim world and as the custodian of Islam's two holiest sites.

As the conflict in Gaza intensifies, concerns grow about regional instability and the radicalization of young Arabs in response to the devastation.

The Saudi leadership has joined calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, while Blinken has urged Israel to seize the opportunity for peace, describing the crisis as a pivotal moment for the Middle East that necessitates difficult decisions.