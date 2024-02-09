Arizona unit of HSS congratulated in US House for Sewa Diwali

Washington, Feb 9 (PTI) A US lawmaker has congratulated on the floor of the House of Representatives, the Arizona unit of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangha on the successful completion of Sewa Diwali in the State.

“Mr Speaker, on behalf of the Hindu Community in Arizona's 8th Congressional District, I would like to recognise the successful completion of Sewa Diwali in the Salt River Valley, led by Vaibhav Navghare and the dedicated members of the non-profit Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh,” Congresswoman Debbie Lesko said.

This excellent organisation was founded by Kenyan Hindus in the 1940s and is active in 156 countries, she said.

“They are responsible for putting together Sewa Diwali each year, which is a large food drive to celebrate the spirit of selfless giving during the festival of Diwali,” Lesko said.

“Under Navghare's leadership, 9,300 pounds of food were collected by over 110 volunteers from 40 different organisations in the Salt River Valley. All of the proceeds directly benefited the Navajo tribes at Flagstaff,” she said.

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work that Navghare and Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh put into helping those in need and I thank them for their service. May their charitable endeavours inspire others to give back as well; they exemplify the best of Arizona,” said the Congresswoman from Arizona in her speech. PTI LKJ AMS