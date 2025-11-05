Arkansas Governor Sanders, San Antonio Mayor host Diwali celebrations with Indian Americans

Houston, Nov 5 (PTI) Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones marked Diwali with the Indian-American community in separate celebrations this month, highlighting cultural diversity and growing ties between India and the United States.

Governor Sanders hosted a Diwali event at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock on November 4, joined by Consul General of India in Houston, D C Manjunath, and community members.

Welcoming attendees, Sanders said festivals like Diwali “bring people together across backgrounds”, adding that the “spirit of light” symbolises hope and renewal.

Consul General Manjunath thanked the governor for the gesture and noted the “robust and growing people-to-people, trade and investment ties” between India and Arkansas.

Earlier, on November 1, San Antonio witnessed its annual Diwali celebrations, jointly organised by the City of San Antonio and Anuja SA, the San Antonio–Chennai Sister City Alliance.

The event, featuring the Diwali River Parade, cultural performances and Indian cuisine, drew thousands.

Mayor Ortiz Jones said cultural celebrations play a key role in fostering unity.

Manjunath added “we celebrate India’s festival of light together in friendship and unity”, underlining shared goodwill.

Both events underscored the deepening cultural and community bonds between India and the US.