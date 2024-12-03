Armed forces fully capable of safeguarding Pakistan against 'entire spectrum of threats': Gen munir

Islamabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir has asserted that the armed forces were fully capable of safeguarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country against the "entire spectrum of threats", the army said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the military’s media wing - said that General Munir visited troops participating in a field training exercise near Narowal and Sialkot.

He was given a comprehensive brief on the objectives and conduct of the exercise, which aimed to refine professional skills and battlefield procedures essential for addressing emerging operational challenges, it said.

In his interaction with the participants, he emphasised the critical importance of maintaining constant preparedness to counter any potential threats posed by adversaries, the ISPR said.

Advertisment

"The Pakistan Armed Forces, with the resolute support of the nation, are fully capable of safeguarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our beloved motherland against the entire spectrum of threats,” Gen Munir affirmed.

The statement comes amid a sharp increase in the number of attacks against the security forces, particularly in troubled Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Pakistan blames militants for using Afghan soil to attack cross border attacks and has demanded Kabul time and again to take action against the terrorists operating from there.

Advertisment

According to the ISPR, General Munir spent the day in the field alongside the troops during his visit to Narowal and Sialkot, commending their training standards, operational readiness, and high state of morale.

During the exercise, integrated fire and manoeuvre operations were conducted by various elements, including Armour, Infantry, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, Army Aviation and Anti-Tank Guided Missile units.

The exercise also demonstrated the effective employment of electronic warfare capabilities and information operations designed to disrupt enemy communications and counter disinformation strategies in a modern battlefield environment. PTI SH ZH ZH