Armed men kill three policemen in Pakistan's Balochistan province

Karachi, Apr 10 (PTI) Armed masked men opened fire on a police patrolling vehicle in Pakistan's Balochistan province, killing three policemen and injuring two others.

The incident happened in the Sariab area of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan.

Three police personnel, including a police inspector, were killed and two others injured in the ambush.

A senior police official said that the policemen on patrol duty were sitting in their van near a tea shop when they were attacked.

“Armed masked men on two motorcycles opened fire on them,” area police officer Khuda Baksh said.

Just a day ago, a Frontier Corps personnel lost his life in a gun attack in the Noshki area.

Guerilla-style attacks on security personnel have become a frequent occurrence in the restive Balochistan province. Baloch insurgent groups frequently carry out attacks targeting security personnel, government projects and the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in this oil and mineral-rich province.