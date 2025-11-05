Army chief Asim Munir 'most oppressive dictator' in Pak's history: Imran Khan

Lahore, Nov 5 (PTI) Launching a fresh attack on Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has described him as the "most oppressive dictator" in the country's history and a "mentally unstable" man.

The 73-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases. “Asim Munir is the most oppressive dictator in Pakistan's history and a mentally unstable man. The extent of tyranny under his rule is unprecedented....Munir, in his lust for power, is capable of doing anything," Khan's official handle posted on X on Tuesday.

The tragedies of May 9, November 26 and Muridke are the worst examples of the "blind use of power," Khan said, referring to killings of his party workers in direct firing by security personnel in Islamabad and police crackdown on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in Muridke.

"The indiscriminate firing on unarmed civilians is something no civilised society could ever even contemplate. No other era has witnessed such brutalities against women as this one," he said.

Khan said his wife, Bushra Bibi, has been kept in solitary confinement merely to put pressure on him.

"We prefer death over slavery. Asim Munir is inflicting every possible form of injustice upon me and my wife. No political leader’s family has ever faced such cruelty. I want to make it absolutely clear once again -- no matter what he (Munir) does, I will neither bow down nor submit to him," he said. Khan said his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party will not hold talks with either the Form-47 government of Shehbaz Sharif or the powerful military establishment.

"Negotiating with a puppet government is meaningless when its Prime Minister operates under a policy of ‘I will ask before I answer.’ Talks are futile also because every time we attempted dialogue, repression only intensified. All power currently lies with one individual — Asim Munir — who will go to any extent to secure his seat," he said.

The final decision regarding any talks will be made by Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Aeen Pakistan (Movement for the Protection of the Constitution) allies — Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Khan added. He said the cases against him are being deliberately prolonged to keep him imprisoned. "Everyone knows these cases are baseless and will eventually collapse, which is why they are being withheld from hearing," he added. PTI MZ ZH ZH ZH