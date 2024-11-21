Army chiefs of India, Nepal discuss collaboration

Kathmandu, Nov 21 (PTI) Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday held talks with his Nepalese counterpart General Ashok Sigdel here, focussing on collaboration between the two armies, officials said.

Dwivedi, accompanied by his spouse Sunita Dwivedi, arrived in Nepal on Wednesday for a five-day official visit at the invitation of Sigdel.

Dwivedi met Sigdel at Nepal Army Headquarters and discussed matters relating to the collaboration between the two armies, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Dwivedi laid a wreath and paid homage at Bir Smarak (Martyr’s Memorial) at the Army Pavilion in Tundikhel, Kathmandu. He also received the Guard of Honour at the Army headquarters.

President Ramchandra Paudel will confer upon Dwivedi the rank of Honorary General of the Nepal Army during a special ceremony at Rastrapati Bhawan, Sheetal Niwas.

During his visit, Dwivedi is scheduled to visit Army Staff College in Shivapuri, located on the outskirts of Kathmandu. He also plans to have a mountain flight, officials said. PTI SBP SCY SCY SCY