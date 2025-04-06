Army enforces security vigil across B'desh as Hindus celebrate 'Maha Ashtami', 'Basanti Puja'

Dhaka, Apr 6 (PTI) The Bangladesh Army on Sunday said that troops enforced a security vigil across the country as tens of thousands of Hindus celebrated "Maha Ashtami", "Basanti Puja" and took holy dip.

"The Hindu festivals are being celebrated with the participation of tens of thousands of followers of ‘Sanatan’ (Hindu) faith in different regions of the country amid utmost peace,” the army said in a statement.

It said that troops are actively performing their duties to ensure security at puja pandals, ghats, and religious places, including Langolbandh on the outskirts of Dhaka, where thousands of people Bangladesh and abroad took holy dip, the statement said.

Hundreds of people also took a holy dip in the Brahmaputra River in northwestern Lalmonirhat.

"The soldiers enforced a vigil through continued patrols and observation activities at the sites and related areas. Simultaneously, they are extending their assistance to the devotees through traffic management, setting up control and check-posts,” the statement said.

It said the military held meetings with Hindu community leaders and puja organisers across Bangladesh, assuring them of security for the festival.

"As a bright symbol of religious harmony and national unity, the Bangladesh Army is extending security for the smooth celebration of religious festivals, earning the confidence and appreciation of the Hindu community,” the statement added.

Hindus represent approximately 8 per cent of Bangladesh's population. The community faced vandalisation of their business and properties and devastation of temples in the violence that ensued for days following the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5 last year. PTI AR ZH