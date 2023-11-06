Army officer, 3 soldiers killed in restive northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Nov 6 (PTI) A Pakistan Army officer and three soldiers were killed during an intense exchange of fire with militants in the Tirah area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber district, the army said on Monday.

Advertisment

Lt. Col Muhammad Hassan Haider and three soldiers were killed during an intelligence-base operation that resulted in heavy exchange of fire, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army - said in a statement.

During the operation, Pakistan Army troops led by Lt Colonel Haider effectively "engaged the terrorists' location". As a result of which three terrorists were gunned down while three others were injured, the statement said.

"Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

Advertisment

Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar expressed deep sorrow and grief over the killing of the army officer and three soldiers.

He vowed to continue the war against terrorism until it was completely eradicated from the country. “The evil intentions of the enemies of peace will never be allowed to succeed,” he added.

Fourteen soldiers were killed on Friday when militants ambushed two vehicles carrying security forces from Pasni to the Ormara area of Gwadar district in Balochistan.

Friday's toll is the heaviest suffered by the military in Balochistan province this year where separatists and militants have stepped up their attacks since a ceasefire deal between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and the government ended in November 2022.

Hours before the Gwadar attack, a series of bomb blasts targeting convoys of police and security forces killed one soldier and five others and wounded 24 others in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Two soldiers were killed in another attack in Lakki Marwat district in the same province. PTI AYZ ZH ZH