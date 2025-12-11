Artefacts from India among items stolen in ‘high value’ burglary at UK museum

London, Dec 11 (PTI) A number of artefacts from India dating back to the British colonial era are among over 600 “high value” items stolen in a burglary at a museum in Bristol, south-west England, the police said on Thursday.

The Avon and Somerset Police said the items were stolen from Bristol Museum's British Empire and Commonwealth collection on September 25 and released CCTV footage of four white male suspects in an appeal for information.

The historic collection documents the links between Britain and countries in the British Empire from the late 19th century onwards.

“Detectives investigating a high value burglary of museum artefacts are appealing for the public’s help to identify these people,” the police force said in a statement.

“The building housed items from the Bristol Museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection. More than 600 artefacts of various descriptions were taken by the offenders,” the police said.

Among the items stolen in the robbery include an ivory Buddha and a waist belt buckle belonging to an East India Company officer.

“The theft of many items which carry a significant cultural value is a significant loss for the city,” said Detective Constable Dan Burgan of the Avon and Somerset Police.

“These items, many of which were donations, form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history, and we are hoping that members of the public can help us to bring those responsible to justice.

“So far, our enquiries have included significant CCTV enquiries as well as forensic investigations and speaking, liaising with the victims,” he said.

The officer appealed for members of the public to contact the force if they recognise anyone from the CCTV footage released this week or may have come across any of the possible items being sold online.

It remains unclear why the police appeal is being issued over two months after the burglary.

The Bristol Museum website states that its British Empire and Commonwealth collection is made up of household belongings, souvenirs, photographs and papers of British people who lived and worked in the colonies.

It is designed to give visitors an insight into the workings of the British Empire and the lives of the people who made it function.

“We make these sources available to help people and communities worldwide to explore difficult, forgotten or hidden histories from their own perspectives.

“The majority of the collection was previously held by the former British Empire & Commonwealth Museum in Bristol,” the museum states. The collection includes around 2,000 items in its film section, dating from 1920 to the 1970s, with “strong amateur footage” from India and countries in Africa. PTI AK NPK NPK