Artificial intelligence among topics covered in Obama-Sunak informal talks

London: Artificial intelligence (AI), one of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pet subjects, was among the topics on the agenda of the “informal” meeting he had with former US president Barack Obama, Downing Street has said.

Advertisment

Obama was seen unexpectedly walking up to 10 Downing Street on Monday, with surprised reporters and photographers shouting questions about the purpose of his visit, believed to be the first for the two leaders.

While he just smiled and waved, Sunak’s spokesperson later described the visit as a “courtesy drop-in” as the 62-year-old Democrat was in London for work associated with his Foundation.

“The Prime Minister welcomed Barack Obama to No. 10 this afternoon for an informal meeting, as part of the former president’s visit to London with the Obama Foundation,” a Downing Street spokesperson said later on Monday.

Advertisment

“They discussed a range of issues, including international affairs and AI,” the spokesperson said.

Obama was seen cheerily waving at photographers as he entered the famous black door for the discussions that took place in the Downing Street study.

“He was making an informal courtesy drop-in as part of his trip to London, where he is conducting work of the Obama Foundation. I think President Obama's team made contact and obviously the Prime Minister was very happy to meet with him and discuss the work of the Obama Foundation,” Sunak’s spokesperson told reporters.

Advertisment

The meeting is believed to be the first time the British Indian leader has met Obama, who was on his first visit to Downing Street since he left the White House after his two terms as US President, between 2009 and 2017. His last visit to 10 Downing Street was to meet David Cameron, then prime minister and now UK Foreign Secretary, in April 2016.

Obama, the first African American president, founded the Chicago-based Obama Foundation with a mission to “inspire, empower, and connect people to change their world.” Obama was seen leaving Downing Street around an hour later with the US ambassador to the UK, Jane Hartley, and smiled at reporters as he quipped that he was “tempted” when asked to speak about democracy about the re-election of Vladimir Putin as Russia's President.

There is some speculation in the UK media that the former president may even have given Sunak some advice on handling the various crises at hand, from economic to the war in Europe as well as infighting within his Conservative Party ranks that has triggered rumours of a leadership change ahead of the general elections in the UK expected later this year.