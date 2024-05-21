As cases of crystal meth rise, Pakistan’s Sindh province to start drug tests in all schools

Karachi, May 21 (PTI) The provincial Sindh government on Tuesday announced that it will start random drug tests in all private and government schools after observing the rising cases of students using the highly addictive ice/crystal meth drugs.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon told journalists here that the government had recently arrested a high-profile drug supplier in the posh area of Clifton.

“We have got some startling information from him about how the use of ice/crystal is being spread in educational institutions,” Memon said, adding that anyone using these drugs was a potential danger and a walking time bomb for society.

“These drugs are so addictive and harmful to human beings that you never know what they might do next even in public places,” he added.

Memon said that the government has decided to start random drug tests of students in all private and government schools so that they can fight this menace, a first such step by the provincial government.

Recent surveys have shown that the use of ice and crystal meth is high among students belonging to elite and expensive schools, which are targeted by drug peddlers. PTI CORR NPK NPK NPK