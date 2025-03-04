Advertisment
International

Zelenskyy regrets Oval Office spat with Trump soon after US stops military aid

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Donald Trump Volodymyr Zelenskyy White House USA Ukraine

President Donald Trump, right, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington.

Kyiv (AP): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday the Oval Office blowup with US President Donald Trump was “regrettable,” and that, “it is time to make things right.”

Zelenskyy's remarkes came hours after the White House announced a pause on military aid to Ukraine.

“Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be," Zelenskyy said in a post on X. "It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.”

He said Ukraine is ready to sign a deal on its rare-earth minerals that was sought by the Trump administration.

“Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format," Zelenskyy said. "We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively.”

Earlier, Trump has directed a “pause” to US assistance to Ukraine after a disastrous Oval Office meeting to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage in peace talks with Russia.

Trump earlier on Monday slammed Zelenskyy for suggesting that the end of Russia's war against Ukraine likely "is still very, very far away".

Volodymyr Zelenskyy White House Donald Trump Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Oval office