Asia Society names South Korea's ex-foreign minister as president & CEO

Washington, Jan 24 (PTI) The Asia Society, a leading think-tank, on Wednesday named as its president and Chief Executive Officer the former foreign minister of South Korea, Kyung-wha Kang, known for her "deep relationships across Asia and with the US." An accomplished diplomat who served as South Korea’s 38th Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2017 to 2021, Kang is the first woman to serve the role in the nation’s history.

Headquartered in New York, the Asia Society was founded in 1956. It is a leading nonpartisan, nonprofit global organisation that promotes mutual understanding and strengthens partnerships among people, leaders, and institutions across Asia and beyond.

"I am deeply honoured and excited to be Asia Society’s next President and CEO,” Dr Kang said.

"Since its founding, Asia Society has been the world’s leading nonprofit organisation to enhance knowledge and understanding about Asia and create bridges between the region and the rest of the world. Today, that mandate is more important than ever,” she said.

“Asia Society, with a deep focus on policy, arts, culture, and education, is the pre-eminent global NGO to engage in both soft power and inclusive policy solutions—both sorely needed in a world of geopolitical tensions,” Kang said.

“In selecting Kyung-wha Kang to be Asia Society’s next leader, we continue a tradition of bringing individuals with deep diplomatic experience to build bridges and foster greater understanding between nations in an uncertain world,” said John L Thornton, Co-Chair of the Asia Society Board of Trustees.

“The need for this role and these skills has seldom been greater. We are confident that former Foreign Minister Kang will be a trusted voice on both sides of the Pacific and around the world,” he said.

Stephen Biegun, the former US Deputy Secretary of State, said, “Former Foreign Minister Kang is a fantastic choice to lead the Asia Society. She was a great partner and courageous leader during the time that we served together in our respective governments." "Kyung-wha is a highly respected diplomat, and her deep relationships across Asia and with the United States will serve the Asia Society well,” he added.

Ban Ki-moon, the former UN Secretary-General, said, "I am confident that her (Kang's) intellect, vision, experience, and diplomatic and leadership skills will be of immense benefit to Asia Society, which is a storied global NGO that is well-positioned to leverage its expertise in both policy solutions and soft power to build bridges and deepen understanding."