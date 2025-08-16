Astronauts, diaspora join flag hoisting to celebrate India’s 79th Independence Day in Houston

Houston, Aug. 16 (PTI) India’s 79th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervor at the Consulate General of India in Houston on Friday, with a large turnout from the Indian diaspora in the early hours, despite it being a workday.

Consul General D. C. Manjunath hoisted the national flag and read out the President of India’s address, emphasizing India’s unity, resilience, and progress. The celebrations also featured an exhibition on the history of the Tiranga as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, encouraging Indians to honor the national flag in their homes.

The event was graced by India’s astronauts, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla—who recently returned from a space mission—and Group Captain Prashanth Nair, along with Ajay Singh, Press Secretary to the President of India, and Indian American Dr. Renu Khator, President of the University of Houston.

The astronauts, warmly welcomed by the gathering, took pictures and selfies with members of the diaspora, creating memorable moments for the community.

Other dignitaries included Katherine Ho, Regional Director of the Office of Foreign Missions, U.S. State Department; representatives from the offices of Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz; representatives of the Mayor of Houston and other precinct commissioners; and Council Member Sanjay Singhal, on behalf of the Mayor of Sugar Land.

A cultural program showcased India’s rich artistic heritage, featuring classical Odissi dance by senior dancers of the Mayor Dance Academy and a medley of patriotic songs by students of the Gandharva School of Music. Winners of a painting and essay competition, organized by the Consulate for children of the Indian community, were also felicitated.

Attendees expressed pride and joy in celebrating India's independence abroad. One community member said, "Joining the early-morning celebration with the astronauts and the diaspora fills us with immense pride. It's a moment we will always remember." The event reflected the vibrant spirit of the Indian community in Houston and underscored the importance of preserving cultural heritage while celebrating India's progress and global achievements.