At 92, media mogul Rupert Murdoch reveals fifth marriage plan

New Delhi: Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, known for his extensive influence in global media, has officially announced his engagement to Elena Zhukova, a retired Russian molecular biologist. The confirmation comes after months of speculation surrounding their relationship.

At 92, Murdoch, who has been married four times previously, is gearing up for his fifth marriage, with Zhukova being his sixth engagement. The wedding is anticipated to take place at his Moraga vineyard and estate in California later this year, marking a significant chapter in his personal life as he transitions from his prominent role as chairman of Fox and News Corp.

Reports suggest that the wedding ceremony is scheduled for June, with invitations already dispatched. Murdoch's relationship with Zhukova became public following the dissolution of his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith in April 2023, sparking interest and rumours within social circles.

The couple reportedly crossed paths at an event hosted by one of Murdoch's former spouses, Chinese-born entrepreneur Wendi Deng.

Murdoch's career in the media industry began in Australia during the 1950s, eventually leading him to acquire prominent newspapers such as the News of the World and The Sun in the UK in 1969. He expanded his influence further by purchasing US publications including the New York Post and Wall Street Journal.

In 1996, Murdoch made a significant mark on the American media landscape with the launch of Fox News, which has since become the most-watched TV news channel in the United States. His media empire managed through News Corp, encompasses a vast array of local, national, and international outlets,

He sold the 21st Century Fox business, excluding news, to Walt Disney for USD 71 billion in 2017. That deal included Star India business.

Murdoch's recent decision to step back from the forefront of his media empire was announced in September, with his son Lachlan taking on a more prominent role. Despite this transition, Murdoch continues to hold the title of Chairman Emeritus of both Fox and News Corp, signifying his enduring influence and legacy within the media industry.