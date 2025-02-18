At least 30 terrorists killed in NW Pakistan

Peshawar Feb 18 (PTI) Security forces killed at least 30 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

The operation was conducted on Monday in general area Sararogha of South Waziristan district on the reported presence of the terrorists, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The security forces effectively engaged the terrorists' location and as a result, 30 of them were killed, it said.

“Sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area,” the ISPR added.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for the successful military operation.

Last week, four Pakistan army soldiers were killed and six terrorists were killed in a similar IBO in North Waziristan.

Pakistan witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42 per cent compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The country has been reeling under increased terrorist attacks targeting especially the law enforcers and security forces since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. PTI AYZ NPK NPK