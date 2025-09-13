At least 35 terrorists killed by Pak security forces in last four days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Sep 13 (PTI) Pakistani security forces have killed 35 terrorists in two separate operations in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the last four days, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said on Saturday.

At least 12 soldiers also died in the operations, the ISPR said.

An intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in Bajaur district and in an intense exchange of fire, 22 terrorists allegedly belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) were killed, it said.

In another encounter that took place in South Waziristan district, 13 TTP terrorists were neutralised and 12 soldiers lost their lives in the intense exchange of fire, the ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists. The ISPR claimed the involvement of Afghan nationals in these terrorist acts.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists in the area, the ISPR said. PTI AYZ GSP GSP