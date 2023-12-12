At least 4 policemen killed, 16 injured in terror attack in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Dec 12 (PTI) At least four security personnel were killed and 16 injured on Tuesday when terrorists attacked a police station in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the police.

Terrorists attacked the Daraban police station in a remote part of the unruly Dera Ismail Khan district bordering the South Waziristan tribal district.

The terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the building of the police station, which was followed by a mortar attack.

In an exchange of fire between the security forces and the attackers which followed the attack, at least four security personnel were killed and 16 injured, police said.

Police also gunned down two terrorists during the gunfight, according to ARY News channel.

Following the attack, fresh contingents of police were rushed to the site, according to the police.

An emergency was declared in district hospitals while all schools and colleges were closed due to the attack. PTI AYZ GRS AKJ GRS GRS