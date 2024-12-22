At least 5 killed in clash between two groups in Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar Dec 22 (PTI) At least five people were killed and three wounded over an old enmity between two rival groups in the provincial capital of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Pishtakharra police station in Peshawar district. The rival groups resorted to firing when they came face to face at a function in their locality.

Police immediately rushed to the site to control the situation. It also raided various hideouts to arrest the accused. PTI AYZ GSP GSP