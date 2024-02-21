New Delhi: According to the BBC, citing various sources, a significant military assembly in the Donetsk region, in anticipation of a high-ranking commander's arrival, was the target of a deadly attack. Video evidence suggests a substantial loss of life, though a Russian official acknowledged the strike while dismissing the extent of casualties as significantly overstated. BBC reported quoting sources as 60 deaths.

Advertisment

The incident occurred shortly before a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, where Shoigu highlighted Russian advances on several fronts, including the capture of Avdiivka. However, there was no discussion of the Donetsk event.

It's reported that the 36th motorised rifle brigade, typically stationed in Siberia's Transbaikal region, was awaiting Major General Oleg Moiseyev, commander of the 29th Army of the Eastern military district, at a training site near Trudovske village when the attack happened.

A surviving soldier recounted an assault by missiles from a US-made HIMARS system, resulting in significant casualties.

Advertisment

Images and videos from the scene depict a grim aftermath, with dozens of soldiers seen lifeless. Survivor accounts and estimates suggest the death toll might be at least 60.

Alexander Osipov, the governor of Transbaikal, acknowledged the strike on his Telegram channel, albeit characterizing the reports as "inaccurate and exaggerated." He refrained from providing specific casualty numbers but assured that the families of the soldiers would receive complete and precise information, promising support and assistance.

The conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces, now entering its third year, persists amidst escalating tensions and international involvement. Supported by the United States and Western allies, Ukraine continues to withstand Russian military aggression in a confrontation that has led to thousands of deaths, including both soldiers and civilians.

This protracted conflict has unfolded against a backdrop of rising inflation in several European countries, underlining the far-reaching economic repercussions of the ongoing strife. Despite these challenges, a resolution remains elusive, as both sides engage in a drawn-out battle with significant geopolitical and humanitarian consequences.