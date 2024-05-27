Attack on Christians: 33 suspects sent to jail on judicial remand in Pakistan's Punjab

Lahore, May 27 (PTI) As many as 33 suspects arrested in connection with the attack on the minority Christians, their properties and police personnel on the issue of alleged desecration of a religious book in Pakistan's Punjab province were sent to jail on judicial remand on Monday, police said.

An enraged mob led by radical Islamist Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists on Saturday attacked the Christian community members in Mujahid Colony, Sargodha district of Punjab, some 200kms from Lahore, and injured two Christians and 10 policemen. The mob burned and ransacked the homes and properties of Christians.

According to a statement of the Punjab police on Monday, 44 suspects have been arrested so far in the Sargodha incident and of them 33 sent to jail on judicial remand.

It said the police are thoroughly investigating the case and those involved in instigating the people to violence will not be spared.

Police have booked over 450 people under terrorism and other charges.

According to the FIR, a mob surrounded the residence and shoe factory of Nazir Masih (an elderly Christian) accusing him of desecration of the Quran.

The enraged mob set fire to the shoe factory, some shops and a couple of houses.

"It also brutally torched Masih but timely arrival of a heavy contingent of police saved the life of Masih and 10 other members of the Christian community," the FIR says.

Although the family of Masih denied desecration of the Quran but the mob wanted to lynch him.

"The enraged mob pelted stones at police personnel when they resorted to baton charge to disperse it. At least 10 policemen including officers have been injured," it says.

A police statement said: “There was no loss of life in the mob attack. More than 10 police officers and personnel have been injured due to stone pelting by the angry people. The police risked their lives to rescue the families and pulled them out of the crowd. Thanks to the timely action of the police, Sargodha is spared a great tragedy." "The situation in the city is completely peaceful and under control," it said.

It added that the injured Christian, Nazir, has been shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Sargodha for treatment. Police said that a case will be instituted against Nazir if he is found guilty of desecration of the religious book.

The Punjab police said currently over 2,000 policemen have been deployed in Sargodha Mujahid Colony to maintain law and order.

Last year at least 24 churches and over 80 houses belonging to Christians in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad district, some 130 km from the provincial capital, were burnt down by a mob enraged over reports that two Christians had desecrated the Quran.