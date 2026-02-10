Attacker of Indian students in Russia pleads guilty, remanded

Moscow, Feb 10 (PTI) The 15-year-old juvenile, who attacked and wounded four Indian medical students and two police officers on Saturday, pleaded guilty and was remanded to two months' judicial custody on Tuesday. The teenager, a student of class IX of a local school, pleaded guilty and apologised to his victims for causing suffering to them, Bashinform agency reported. He was produced in the Ufa court and has been remanded for two months of judicial custody till April 7, according to reports from the capital of Bashkortostan, 1200 km east of Moscow. He faces up to a 15-year sentence for the knife attack on four Indian students and two police officers.

The Federal Investigating Agency has also launched a case of dereliction of duty against local officials responsible for combating juvenile delinquency, as they allegedly knew about the boy’s link to a banned Neo-Nazi outfit, National Socialism/ White Power (NS/WP). Bashkortostan is a Muslim-dominated republic of the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Indian Consulate in Kazan, the capital of the neighbouring republic of Tatarstan, have visited Indian medical students undergoing treatment in Ufa hospital and interacted with them.

“They are recovering well, no cause of concern,” a consular official told PTI. The attacker entered Bashkortostan State Medical University dormitory on Repina Street in Ufa and attacked the students living there on Saturday.

Resisting arrest, the attacker also wounded two police officers and the hostel guard.