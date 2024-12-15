Australia prepares to welcome Christmas with sports, celebrations, and glittering streets

Sydney, December 15 (PTI ) It is still a few days before Christmas, but the Queens Street Mall in Brisbane is already filled with the aroma of freshly-baked cakes, the voices of youngsters dressed as Santa, and the mellifluous notes of violin as street artistes narrate the Christmas story through songs.

Musical concerts, exchange of gifts, traditional food, and dinner at night on the river bank under glittering lights, the scenes of joy and abundance can be seen across cities, including Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, as preparations for Christmas are in full swing. Unlike in the northern hemisphere where one may expect a ‘white Christmas’ with cold and snowy weather, in Australia, Christmas Day is in summer.

The celebrations that begin a few weeks ahead of December 25 are a happy mix of traditions, sports, and spending time with families.

Sports are central to the Australian way of life and feature prominently in the Christmas calendar, as people excitedly await the 'Boxing Day' test, Sydney-Hobart Yacht Race, or a simple game of cricket, volleyball or football on the beach with family.

"I have never seen such a beautiful Christmas anywhere. There is so much light everywhere and people are very enthusiastic. Everyone is with their families and this celebration will continue till the New Year because the fifth Test match between India and Australia is also to be played here from January 3,” said a tourist Deepna Arora, who came here for the first time from Chandigarh.

The third Test between India and Australia is currently ongoing on at the Gabba. A 12-year-old Allen, who could not get a ticket for it, planned to spend the weekend playing the sport with his grandfather at Southbank.

"I am telling my grandfather that we play cricket on weekends. For me, Christmas means spending time with my grandparents and we play a lot during this time. I wait for it throughout the year," he said.

The 'Boxing Day' Test on the day after Christmas in Melbourne is a prestigious event in the international Cricket calendar now.

On Boxing day, all eyes will be on the world's second largest cricket ground, Melbourne Cricket Ground, where this time the fourth Test of Border Gavaskar trophy will be played between India and Australia. After this, the Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam will start in January.

Sumit Jain, a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, has been living in Melbourne for the last 15 years and his family is soaking in the festivities and sports vibes.

"This is the time of holidays and for us it is the time of cricket. After joining the Christmas celebrations with my Australian friends, I will go to watch the Test the next day but there they will cheer for their team and we will cheer for India. It is a lot of fun," he said.

Over the past 78 years, the 1170 km long Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, which begins on boxing day every year, has been an icon of Australia’s summer sport.

This year too, 112 yachts are ready to participate in the race organized by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia. The race will end in Hobart on January 2 where preparations are in full swing to welcome it.

France-born Melina enjoys Christmas in Australia more because it is summer here.

"It snows in Europe at this time but Christmas in Australia is in summer and that is why I like it very much. Children and old people can be seen swimming in the pool at South Bank till late at night and then having dinner with family and friends at the riverside restaurant. It feels very good,” she said.

Meanwhile, Melbourne's busy Federation Square has become Christmas Square these days where various food stalls, 'Santa workshops' and a 17-meter tall Christmas tree are the centre of attraction. PTI MJ MAH MAH