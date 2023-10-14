Australian man charged with making bomb threat on Singapore-Perth Scoot flight

Singapore, Oct 14 (PTI) An Australian man was charged on Saturday with making a bomb threat that forced a Scoot flight bound for Perth to turn back to Singapore and delayed a number of landings at the Changi Airport, including Indigo flight 6E1013 from New Delhi.

Hawkins Kevin Francis, 30, was charged with the offence of making false threats of terrorist acts and remanded in the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Channel News Asia (CNA) reported, citing court documents.

If convicted, he may face a fine of up to Singapore dollars 500,000 (USD 364,830), a jail term of up to 10 years, or both. He will return to court on October 27.

On October 12, the police were alerted to a bomb threat on board Scoot flight TR16.

During the flight, the man had allegedly informed cabin crew members repeatedly that he was in possession of a bomb, the police said in a press release.

By this time, the plane had already departed Singapore and it had to turn back due to the threat. The plane was escorted by two Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) fighter jets.

"For the safety of all passengers and crew, officers from Airport Police Division and Special Operations Command’s K-9 Unit, were mobilised to investigate the bomb threat," the police said.

"As a result of the additional security measures implemented to ensure the safety of all persons on board flight TR16, there was a delay of more than five hours before the nine crew members and 362 passengers disembarked in Singapore at around 9.19 pm," they said.

The flight subsequently departed Singapore to Perth at 11.41 p.m.

Under the Tokyo Convention Act 1971, if a crime takes place on a Singapore-controlled aircraft flying outside of the country, the offender can be charged with the offence under Singapore laws. PTI GS MRJ MRJ