Australian PM Albanese hails rescue of all 41 workers from collapsed tunnel as wonderful achievement by India

Canberra, Nov 29 (PTI) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday hailed the successful rescue of all 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel for almost 17 days as a wonderful achievement by India.

Albanese, in a post on X, also wrote that he was proud that Australian tunnelling expert Professor Arnold Dix played a role on the ground in the rescue operations.

"Wonderful achievement by Indian authorities. Proud that Australian Professor Arnold Dix played a role on the ground," Albanese wrote.

International tunnelling expert Dix heads the Geneva-based International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association.

Australia's High Commissioner in India Philip Green also praised the rescue of all 41 workers from the collapsed tunnel as "an immense achievement." "This is an immense achievement. Well done to the Indian authorities for successfully evacuating all 41 workers trapped in the tunnel in #Uttarkhand. Special commendation to Australia’s Professor Arnold Dix who provided important technical support on the ground," he posted on X.

A portion of the tunnel on the Char Dham route in Uttarakhand collapsed on November 12, trapping 41 workers who were inside. All the workers were rescued on Tuesday evening in a well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies. PTI AKJ AKJ