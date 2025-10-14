Australia's Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa to miss opening ODI against India on Sunday

Perth, Oct 14 (PTI) Australia wicketkeeper Josh Inglis and leg-spinner Adam Zampa will miss the first ODI against India to be played here on Sunday due to injury and family reasons respectively, according to a report.

India will play a three-match ODI series against Australia, to be followed by a five-match T20I contest. The next two ODIs are scheduled in Adelaide (October 23) and Sydney (October 25).

The 30-year-old Inglis will continue his recovery from a calf injury which saw him miss the T20 tour against Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand earlier this month.

Josh Philippe, who has played three ODIs so far, has been drafted in as the wicketkeeper as regular glovesman Alex Carey has been released from the squad for the opening India match to play a Sheffield Shield game for South Australia against Queensland as part of the national team's buildup to the Ashes series later this year.

Carey will rejoin the ODI squad ahead of the second ODI in Adelaide.

Philippe had earlier joined Australia T20 squad in New Zealand as a replacement for all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who flew back home after fracturing his wrist. This could be the 28-year-old Philippe's first ODI since Australia toured West Indies in 2021.

Philippe is in good form having scored an unbeaten 123 and 50 on Australia A's tour of India last month before the squad flew to New Zealand. He had also scored 85 in a one-dayer against Sri Lanka A in July.

"Inglis is hopeful of returning for the third ODI in Sydney. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since September 19 after injuring his right calf at Western Australia training," a Cricket Australia spokesperson was quoted as saying in a cricket.com.au report.

Spin all-rounder Matthew Kuhnemann could be included in the playing XI after he returned to the ODI squad in place of Zampa. The 29-year-old could play his maiden ODI since 2022 and will strengthen the Australian spin attack alongside Matt Short and Cooper Connolly.

Zampa is likely to return to the Australian side ahead of the second ODI on October 23.

The Australian pace attack will be led by Mitchell Starc, with Mitchell Marsh to continue to captain the side in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins.

Starc, who retired from T20 internationals last month, sat out the home ODI series against South Africa in August after returning from the West Indies Test tour with his workloads being carefully managed ahead of the Ashes. He last played an ODI in November 2024 in Adelaide against Pakistan. PTI AM AM PDS PDS