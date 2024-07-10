Austrian chancellor hosts PM Modi for private engagement in Vienna

Vienna, Jul 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Tuesday from Moscow on a two-day visit to Austria and was hosted by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer for a private engagement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"An important milestone in India-Austria partnership! PM @narendramodi hosted by Austrian Chancellor @karlnehammer for a private engagement. This is the first meeting between the two leaders. Discussions on realising the full potential of bilateral partnership lie ahead," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, along with photographs of the two leaders together in Vienna.

Modi was seen hugging Nehammer in one of the photos while in another, the Austrian chancellor was seen clicking a selfie with the prime minister.

Nehammer posted a photo of him and Modi on the microblogging platform and said: "Welcome to Vienna, PM @narendramodi! It is a pleasure and honour to welcome you to Austria. Austria and India are friends and partners. I look forward to our political and economic discussions during your visit!" The prime minister thanked the Austrian chancellor "for the warm welcome" and said he looks forward to "our discussions tomorrow as well. Our nations will continue working together to further global good".

In another post on X, Modi said: "Happy to meet you in Vienna, Chancellor @karlnehammer. The India-Austria friendship is strong and it will get even stronger in the times to come." This is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Austria in more than 40 years, the last being of Indira Gandhi in 1983.

During Modi's visit to Austria, the two countries will explore ways to further deepen their relationship and closer cooperation on various geopolitical challenges.

Earlier, the prime minister said on X: "Landed in Vienna. This visit to Austria is a special one. Our nations are connected by shared values and a commitment to a better planet. Looking forward to the various programmes in Austria including talks with Chancellor @karlnehammer, interactions with the Indian community and more." Modi was welcomed by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg at the airport.

In an earlier post on X, the MEA spokesperson said, "As the two countries are celebrating 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year, this momentous visit will add renewed momentum to India-Austria ties." Modi will call on the President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, and hold talks with Nehammer on Wednesday.

The prime minister and the chancellor will also address business leaders from India and Austria.

Ahead of his visit to Austria, Modi on Sunday said the shared values of democracy, freedom and the rule of law form the bedrock upon which the two countries will build an ever-closer partnership.

Modi's remark came a day after Nehammer posted on X: "I very much look forward to welcoming Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, the world's largest democracy, next week in Vienna." "This visit is a special honour as it marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over 40 years and a significant milestone as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations with India," he said.

"We will have the opportunity to talk about further deepening our bilateral relationship and closer cooperation on the many geopolitical challenges," the Austrian chancellor said.

Responding to Nehammer, Modi said, "Thank you, Chancellor Karl Nehammer. It is indeed an honour to visit Austria to mark this historic occasion. I look forward to our discussions on strengthening the bonds between our nations and exploring new avenues of cooperation." "The shared values of democracy, freedom and rule of law form the bedrock upon which we will build an ever closer partnership," he said. PTI RC RC