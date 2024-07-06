Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer describes Modi’s upcoming visit as “significant milestone”

Vienna, Jul 6 (PTI) Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Saturday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming maiden visit to his country as “a significant milestone” coinciding with 75 years of bilateral diplomatic relations and an opportunity to discuss closer cooperation on the "many geopolitical challenges.” Modi will be travelling to Austria for his first visit on July 9 and 10, after his Moscow visit on July 8 and 9 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

“I very much look forward to welcoming @narendramodi, the Prime Minister of India, the world's largest democracy, next week in Vienna. This visit is a special honour as it marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over forty years, and a significant milestone as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations with India,” Nehammer posted on his X handle.

“We will have the opportunity to talk about further deepening our bilateral relationship and closer cooperation on the many geopolitical challenges,” the Chancellor added.

“This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in 41 years. He will call on President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen and hold talks with Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said when it announced Modi’s travel schedule on Thursday.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor will also address business leaders from India and Austria.