Author Bapsi Sidhwa passes away at 86 in US

Houston (US), Dec 26 (PIT) Celebrated novelist and pioneer of South Asian literature Bapsi Sidhwa, best known for her iconic novel Ice Candy Man, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86 in Houston, US, her family confirmed.

Her brother, Feroze Bhandara, announced that memorial ceremonies would be held over three days, followed by her last rites in Houston.

Born on August 11, 1938, in Karachi to a prominent Parsi family, Sidhwa moved to Lahore shortly after her birth, where she spent much of her life.

She is regarded as one of Pakistan’s most influential writers, with her works gaining global acclaim for their vivid depictions of history and culture.

Her novel Ice Candy Man — later adapted into the critically acclaimed film Earth by Indian-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta — captured the horrors of the 1947 partition, a period Sidhwa personally witnessed as a child.

The story, featuring a polio-stricken young girl observing the chaos, mirrors Sidhwa’s own childhood experiences. The novel was included in the BBC's list of 100 most influential novels.

Sidhwa’s literary debut, The Crow Eaters, also earned her widespread recognition for its portrayal of Parsi life and history.

She is also the author of several renowned novels, including cracking India, An American Brat, The Pakistani Bride, and Water.

Her contributions to literature were recognised with Pakistan’s prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Sidhwa leaves behind a legacy that shaped South Asian literature and resonated with readers worldwide.

“Her departure marks a profound loss for the literary world, Pakistan, India and the Zoroastrian community worldwide,” Pakistani newspaper Dawn said. PTI SHK NPK NPK