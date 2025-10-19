Authorities intensify security in Pakistan’s Peshawar ahead of Diwali

Peshawar, Oct 19 (PTI) Authorities in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have intensified security in and around the provincial capital Peshawar to ensure the peaceful celebration of the Hindu festival Diwali on Monday. Elaborate security arrangements have been finalised in view of the upcoming festivities. Heavy contingents of police have been deployed at key points across the provincial capital, while special teams have been tasked with maintaining round-the-clock patrols and monitoring, a senior police official said. Security agencies have been put on high alert while vigilance has been intensified around temples and other sensitive locations to ensure the peaceful observance of the festival.

Police are coordinating closely with district administration and intelligence agencies to prevent any untoward incident and to facilitate the Hindu community in celebrating Diwali without fear or disruption, the official said.

Preparations for the festival are in full swing as members of the Hindu community decorate temples and homes with lights, flowers, and traditional motifs. Special prayers, rituals, and community gatherings are planned in various temples across the city.

Officials added that security has also been strengthened in surrounding districts, and checkpoints have been set up at entry and exit points of Peshawar to ensure strict monitoring.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. The festival will be celebrated across Pakistan in the coming days with devotion, traditional ceremonies, and cultural events.