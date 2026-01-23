Avalanche kills 9 people in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Jan 23 (PTI) Nine people were killed after an avalanche struck a house in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police said. A child was also injured in the incident that occurred in the Domel area of mountainous Chitral district, a spokesperson for the Deputy Commissioner's office said.

“A massive avalanche hit a residential house in Domel, resulting in the deaths of nine people, including four women,” he said. The bodies of all the deceased have been recovered, while the injured child was shifted for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are underway in the Tirah Valley of Khyber district, where internally displaced persons were stranded due to recent heavy snowfall.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber Bilal Shahid said timely measures were taken under the supervision of the district administration, ensuring the safe evacuation of all affected families.