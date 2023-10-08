Avinash Gupta elected president of diaspora organisation FIA for 2024

New York, Oct 8 (PTI) Avinash Gupta, a leading Indian-American physician, has been named president of the diaspora organisation Federation of Indian Associations of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut for the year 2024.

The Federation of Indian Association (FIA) is one of the oldest and largest non-profit grass-root umbrella organisations.

Gupta is the Chief of Cardiology and President of Medical Staff, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Member, Ocean County Board of Health. Gupta, who was previously Executive Vice President of FIA, has been elected President of the diaspora organisation for the year 2024.

At its Annual General Meeting, FIA announced its executive team for the Year 2024, including Executive Vice President Saurin Parikh, Vice President Smita Miki Patel, 2nd Vice President Deepak Goel, General Secretary Priti Patel, Joint Secretary Mahesh Dubal, Treasurer Sanjeev Singh and Joint Treasurer Haresh Shah, a press release said.

FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya expressed gratitude to the executive team for the year 2023 for their hard work.

Gupta said his tenure as FIA Vice President has been a learning curve and over the next one year as the organisation’s president, he will endeavour to “take FIA to new heights” and in collaboration with his new team, work towards further strengthening India-US ties.

He said he will work towards promoting the interests and welfare of the Indian diaspora in the US, fostering cultural exchange and understanding, advocating for the community's needs, and strengthening the organisation's role as a non-profit grassroots umbrella organisation.

Gupta said he would work on various social welfare projects and humanitarian efforts to support not only the Indian diaspora but also the broader local community.