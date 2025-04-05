Awami League leader arrested in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Apr 5 (PTI) An Awami League leader was arrested in Meherpur city of Bangladesh early on Saturday, police said.

MA Khalek, the Awami League party's general secretary in Meherpur district and former chairman of Gangni upazila parishad, is being interrogated on various matters, said Bani Israel, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gangni Police Station.

However, the specific reason for his arrest will be disclosed later, Daily Star Bangladesh quoted the official as saying.

Khalek was removed from the post of UP chairman on August 5.

On October 24 last year, Khalek was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion members as he was a prime accused in a case related to the anti-discrimination student movement.

He was later released on bail, the official said. PTI PY PY