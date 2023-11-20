Babies evacuated from Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital arrive in Egypt

Gaza: Egypt's state-run media say babies evacuated from Gaza's embattled Shifa hospital have arrived in Egypt.

The Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service said it was transporting 28 premature babies from a hospital in southern Gaza to another across the border in Egypt on Monday. Egypt's Al-Qahera satellite channel broadcast images of the babies inside Egyptian ambulances, without specifying how many had arrived.

On Sunday, the World Health Organization said 31 premature babies in " extremely critical condition " had been evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital and would be transferred to Egypt for specialised care. There was no immediate explanation of the differing numbers.

More than 250 patients with severely infected wounds or other urgent conditions remain stranded at Shifa Hospital days after Israeli forces entered the compound.

Four other babies died in the two days before the evacuation on Sunday, according to Mohamed Zaqout, the director of Gaza hospitals.

Shifa can no longer provide most treatment after it ran out of water, medical supplies and fuel for emergency generators because of a territory-wide blackout. Israeli forces battled Palestinian militants outside its gates for days before entering the facility last Wednesday.