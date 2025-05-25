Bahrain, India have deep, long-standing relationship, says BJP MP Panda on India's global diplomatic outreach

Manama, May 24 (PTI) "Bahrain and India have a deep and long-standing relationship and we truly appreciate Bahrain’s strong comments during recent developments," BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, who is leading an all-party Indian delegation here, said on Saturday as part of New Delhi’s global diplomatic outreach to highlight its unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism.

Earlier in the day, the delegation was received by Ambassador Vinod K Jacob at the airport.

Panda, addressing a meeting with prominent Indians and civil society members, said, “Bahrain and India have a deep and long-standing relationship... I would like to thank the government of Bahrain for the consistent stand that it has taken. We truly appreciate Bahrain’s strong comments during recent developments." “We are here at a difficult time. On the one hand, India is now doing so well. We are growing friendships, trade and relationships around the world. Especially in the last decade, PM Modi has been working incessantly.

“The difficulty has to do with the latest terror attack in Pahalgam and the hostilities with Pakistan thereafter... We come here in friendship to seek support. 26 men were killed at short range in front of their wives after verifying their religion. India has faced such many terrifying terrorist attacks... Our problem is that our terror attacks are all coordinated by one of our neighbours,” he said.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, also a part of the delation, answering a question during the meeting, said, “Our government has sent us here, and various other delegations comprising all party members across various parts of the world, so that the world knows of the threat that India has been facing.

“Unfortunately, we have lost a huge number of human lives. Innocent people have been killed. The fact of the matter is that this problem emanates from Pakistan only.” The Indian Embassy in Bahrain, in a post on X, said, “The All-Party Delegation led by @PandaJay interacted with prominent personalities in #Bahrain. The delegation praised their contribution to stronger bilateral ties. Reiterated India’s firm stance against terrorism.” Earlier, the delegation visited the Indian Embassy and offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan’s designs and India’s response to terror.

Before departing on Saturday, Owaisi, said: “I’m part of Group 1, headed by Jay Panda ji. We will visit four countries - Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and finally Algeria. The recent Pahalgam incident and Pakistan’s long-standing support for terrorist camps operating from its soil will be highlighted. These groups enter India and carry out terrorist activities, so we will present these facts before all four nations.” Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.