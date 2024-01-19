Baisoya, Aman Raj and Gangjee make cut for final round of Asian Tour Q-School

Hua Hin (Thailand), Jan 19 (PTI) Indian golfer Honey Baisoya was well-placed to clinch one of the 35 Asian Tour cards available this week despite a late double bogey in the fourth and penultimate round of the Asian Tour's Qualifying School here.

Baisoya, who carded a 2-under 70 at the Lakeview Resort and Golf Club, is placed tied 8th with an overall total of 10-under 276 with one more round to go.

Two other Indians -- Aman Raj (69) at T-35th and Rahil Gangjee (71) at T-57th -- also made the second cut, which came after the fourth round. The first cut was after two rounds.

The fifth and final round will be played at the Springfield Royal Country Club.

Among other Indians, Khalin Joshi (72) at T-73 missed the second cut by one shot and Kartik Sharma (69) and Saptak Talwar (71) missed it by two. The top-35 after the final round will earn their cards for the 2024 Asian Tour season.

Others missing out were Sunhit Bishnoi, Yashas Chandra, Arjun Prasad, Gaurav Singh, Pukhraj Singh Gill and Manu Gandas.

Sachin Baisoya, Harshjeet Singh Sethie, Akshay Sharma and Divyanshu Bajaj had missed the first cut.

Justin Quiban of the Philippines shot one of the lowest rounds of the week, a fourth-round seven-under-par 64, to take a single shot lead heading into tomorrow's final round.

He had an eagle, six birdies and dropped just one stroke to reach 15-under.

The Filipino is one ahead of Spaniard Carlos Pigem, who fired a 67, and three in front of Thailand's Danthai Boonma and Kristoffer Broberg from Sweden, after rounds of 67 and 66, respectively.

Some of the big names missing out included Spaniard Alvaro Quiros, a seven-time winner in Europe, Thailand's Itthipat Buranatanyarat and Rory Hie from Indonesia. PTI Cor PM PM